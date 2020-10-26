Report: Jon Bostic will not be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton was knocked out of Sunday’s game and potentially beyond after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic delivered a vicious hit to the quarterback’s head. Bostic will likely face disciplinary action from the NFL, but it doesn’t sound like it will be severe.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bostic is not expected to be suspended by the NFL for his hit on Dalton. Bostic was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the play, so he will likely be fined.

Dalton had gone into a slide when Bostic launched himself at the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s head. Dalton laid on the ground motionless for a few seconds before being helped off the field. You can watch the play here.

The hit from Bostic was such a dirty play that Washington coach Ron Rivera apologized to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over it. If Bostic isn’t suspended, many people will feel he got off easy.

McCarthy already has some concerns over the way Cowboys players reacted to the hit on Dalton. The coach may also be bothered by Bostic not facing harsher discipline.