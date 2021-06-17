Andy Dalton going out of his way to help Justin Fields

Andy Dalton could be facing a lot more pressure in 2021 now that the Chicago Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields, but it sounds like the veteran quarterback is handling the situation with a great deal of maturity.

Fields told reporters on Thursday that Dalton has been extremely welcoming to him. He said he has learned “a lot of things” from Dalton by spending time with him both at the Bears’ facility and away from it.

“He’s talked to me a lot, I actually went to dinner with him and his wife. We talked a lot there, kinda just his background, their story. … Andy’s completely taken me under his wing,” Fields said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “Any questions I have for him, he’s going to answer.”

Fields said Dalton stayed with him after practice one day to work on the former Ohio State star on some throws. He added that he understands why some Bears fans would want to see him play right away but that he is not questioning the process.

“I’m just gonna take it day by day and get better each and every day,” Fields said. “I’m going to trust coach Nagy and the whole coaching staff here to develop me and make me the best quarterback I can be.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy made it clear again this week that Fields is not going to start in Week 1. Dalton’s job is secure, which probably makes it easier for him to mentor the rookie.

The Bears were ruthlessly trolled on social media for labeling Dalton their “QB1” and then drafting Fields, but their plan has not changed. They’re confident they can win games with Dalton, and it’s a nice bonus that he has been so helpful already with Fields.