 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 15, 2021

Report: Andy Dalton expected to leave Cowboys

March 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton got plenty of run for the Dallas Cowboys last season after Dak Prescott’s injury, and it sounds like he sees a larger role for himself elsewhere.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are preparing to lose Dalton as a free agent. The veteran quarterback believes he has opportunities elsewhere where he will have the opportunity to play more.

As long as Prescott is healthy in Dallas, he is the unquestioned starter. Dalton joined Dallas late in the offseason last year with the hope that taking a one-year backup job could help him establish some value again, and it appears to have worked for him.

In 11 appearances for Dallas, Dalton threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The 33-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, though based on some things his coach saw, it’s not clear if he ever really won over his Dallas teammates in 2020.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus