Report: Andy Dalton expected to leave Cowboys

Andy Dalton got plenty of run for the Dallas Cowboys last season after Dak Prescott’s injury, and it sounds like he sees a larger role for himself elsewhere.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are preparing to lose Dalton as a free agent. The veteran quarterback believes he has opportunities elsewhere where he will have the opportunity to play more.

Dallas Cowboys are bracing to lose QB Andy Dalton in free agency, per source. Dallas believes he's got several teams that will either play him or give him a stronger chance to play significant snaps. Door's still open but that's the thinking right now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2021

As long as Prescott is healthy in Dallas, he is the unquestioned starter. Dalton joined Dallas late in the offseason last year with the hope that taking a one-year backup job could help him establish some value again, and it appears to have worked for him.

In 11 appearances for Dallas, Dalton threw for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The 33-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, though based on some things his coach saw, it’s not clear if he ever really won over his Dallas teammates in 2020.