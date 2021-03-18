Andy Dalton reveals main reason he signed with Bears

Andy Dalton will have an opportunity to start again in 2021, and it sounds like that is the main reason he signed with the Chicago Bears this week.

Dalton spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the one-year deal he signed with the Bears. While there has been some question about whether he will compete with Nick Foles for the starting job, Dalton said he was told the starting job was his. He cited that as one of the main reasons he chose Chicago.

“They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said, via Stacey Dales of NFL Network. “That was one of the reasons I wanted to come here.”

Dalton added that he wanted to join a competitive team, so he felt Chicago was the right place at this point in his career.

You could argue that Dalton didn’t do enough last season to earn a guaranteed starting job, but apparently the Bears feel differently. That’s all that matters to him.

The Cowboys went 4-5 under Dalton last season after he filled in for an injured Dak Prescott. He passed for 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also missed time after suffering a concussion on a brutal hit and then contracting COVID-19.

We already know how Bears fans feel about the Dalton signing, so it may irritate them even more to learn he has been assured the starting job is his.