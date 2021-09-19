Andy Dalton replaced by Justin Fields following injury

The Chicago Bears made the move from Andy Dalton to Justin Fields in Week 2, but it was not by choice.

Dalton suffered an injury early in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran came up hobbling after a 14-yard scramble and was seen limping on the sideline. The injury appeared to be of the non-contact variety, which is always a big concern.

this Andy Dalton injury is a cautionary tale about asking dads in their mid-30s to run a short distance pic.twitter.com/eUQkfKfpXh — Christian D'Andrea needs help to buy Ale Asylum (@TrainIsland) September 19, 2021

Dalton played well prior to getting hurt. He had completed 7-of-8 passes for 41 yards, including a touchdown to Allen Robinson that gave the Bears an early 7-0 lead.

Fields was already expected to see an increased role in Week 2, but he may now have a chance to prove whether he is ready to start in the NFL.

UPDATE: Dalton later returned to the game.