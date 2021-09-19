Justin Fields expected to see increased role in Week 2

Most Chicago Bears fans are anxiously awaiting the day Justin Fields replaces Andy Dalton as the team’s primary quarterback, and they may be closer to seeing that happen.

Fields is expected to see increased snaps in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The rookie has had “wow moments” in practice every day and continues to impress teammates and coaches.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Justin Fields continues to deliver WOW moments behind the scenes, as the team uses his packages of plays as growth moments. Plus, the #49ers should feature Eli Mitchell at RB today vs. the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/7QLQt4VhwL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

Fields saw a handful of snaps in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He completed both of his pass attempts for 10 yards and added a 3-yard rush. Dalton went 27/38 with just 206 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

It seems inevitable that Fields will take over the starting job at some point this season. Head coach Matt Nagy is likely just waiting until the former Ohio State star is more familiar with the offense, but it says a lot that Fields already has a role in Chicago’s offense.