 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 19, 2021

Justin Fields expected to see increased role in Week 2

September 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Justin Fields

Most Chicago Bears fans are anxiously awaiting the day Justin Fields replaces Andy Dalton as the team’s primary quarterback, and they may be closer to seeing that happen.

Fields is expected to see increased snaps in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The rookie has had “wow moments” in practice every day and continues to impress teammates and coaches.

Fields saw a handful of snaps in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He completed both of his pass attempts for 10 yards and added a 3-yard rush. Dalton went 27/38 with just 206 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

It seems inevitable that Fields will take over the starting job at some point this season. Head coach Matt Nagy is likely just waiting until the former Ohio State star is more familiar with the offense, but it says a lot that Fields already has a role in Chicago’s offense.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus