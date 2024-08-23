Everyone said the same thing about the Andy Reid impersonator at Chiefs game

An Andy Reid impersonator showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday night. The impersonator had everyone saying the same thing.

The Bears-Chiefs preseason game was televised by NFL Network. During the game, the network flashed to the Reid impersonator.

“That guy right there, that’s as good of an impersonation as you’ll ever see of Andy Reid,” the announcers said.

The fan had the Reid look down so well that it left fans joking that the impersonator looked more like Reid than the actual Reid.

Fake Andy Reid looks more accurate than the REAL Andy Reid 😂 pic.twitter.com/PklYcbzXHh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2024

FAKE ANDY REID LOOKS MORE REAL THEN THE REAL ANDY REID 💀💀💀 (Via B/R) pic.twitter.com/tGAi7iiuWC — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 23, 2024

This guy looks more like Andy Reid than Andy Reid does pic.twitter.com/oSp9p93q3g — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 23, 2024

You line those two guys up side-by-side, and I tell you, I’d call the fake Andy Reid the real one!

The fake fan’s accuracy and attention to detail is incredible!

