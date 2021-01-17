Patrick Mahomes sends great tweet about Chad Henne despite concussion

Patrick Mahomes may have a concussion, but he’s still going viral for great social media activity.

Mahomes’ Twitter account sent a great tweet after his Kansas City Chiefs held off the Cleveland Browns for a 22-17 playoff win in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He used the hashtag “HenneThingIsPossible” and included a GIF of Kevin Garnett.

Garnett went viral for yelling out “anything is possible” after winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Mahomes utilized a play on words by substituting Henne.

Chad Henne picked up a key first down to ice the Chiefs’ victory and gets credit for the “save” after coming on in relief of Mahomes in the third quarter. Everyone in the Mahomes family was giving Henne love for his play on Sunday.