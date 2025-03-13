Cowboys lose leading rusher to another NFC team

The Dallas Cowboys’ run game will be looking a lot different next season.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have agreed to sign free agent running back Rico Dowdle. It is a one-year deal for Dowdle (with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting that he could make up to $6.25 million).

The 26-year-old Dowdle was the Cowboys’ leading rusher last season with 1,079 yards on 235 carries. He quickly supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the RB1 in Dallas and also chipped in 39 receptions for an additional 249 yards.

But Dowdle had spent the previous two NFL seasons on one-year deals after joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 (undrafted rookies are only eligible for three-year contracts). Now he has decided to move on and join the Panthers, where he is projected to be a part of a committee.

Carolina recently decided to release a former Pro Bowl running back who failed to pan out for them. But Chuba Hubbard, who produced 1,195 rushing yards and ten touchdowns for the Panthers last season, is still around. Hubbard is a bit more of a power runner who is better around the goal line. But Dowdle is elusive and slightly superior at breaking off chunk plays, giving Carolina an interesting backfield duo.

As for the Cowboys, it looks like they voluntarily chose not to bring Dowdle back. Earlier this week, they signed fellow running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract. Though Williams is injury-prone and has yet to produce a 1,000-yard season, his signing fits in with Dallas owner Jerry Jones’ recent comments on handing out free agent contracts sparingly.