Andy Reid responds to criticism from Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell’s career has gone downhill since he held out for an entire season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the running back has a habit of blaming other people for his shortcomings. He recently pointed his finger in the direction of Andy Reid, but the Kansas City Chiefs coach is taking the high road.

Bell said on social media last week that he would rather retire than play for Reid again. Reid was asked on Thursday if he had any thoughts on the comments, and he simply wished Bell the best.

“I enjoyed my time with him,” Reid said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I’m pulling for him. That’s how I roll.”

Those who know Reid will not be surprised by that response. The coach is generally well-liked by players and peers, which is why Bell’s criticism was poorly received.

One of Reid’s star players already came out and defended him, so there’s really no need for him to say much. Bell can blame Reid, Adam Gase and whoever else for his production falling off a cliff. The reality is he sat out the entire 2018 season and has not been the same since. Had he been worthy of a bigger role in Kansas City, Reid would have given him one.