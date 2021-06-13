Tyrann Mathieu takes shot at Le’Veon Bell over Andy Reid comments

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is not buying Le’Veon Bell’s comments about playing for Andy Reid.

In a social media post, Bell said he would rather retire than play for Reid again. The comment came after Bell got little usage after signing with the Chiefs, and was essentially shelved completely during the team’s playoff run.

Mathieu was not buying Bell’s comments. In a Twitter comment Sunday, the Chiefs defensive back took a shot at Bell for his lack of accountability.

These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 13, 2021

Reid certainly knows how to run an offense, as evidenced by the Chiefs’ success in recent years. The fact that he didn’t have much of a role for Bell indicates that he just didn’t see a way to fit the veteran running back in. In the end, Bell got 63 regular season carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but received only two touches in the postseason.

It’s worth noting that Bell didn’t seem all that bothered by his modest role at the time when the team was winning. Maybe he expected to be more involved come playoff time. Whatever the case, Bell hasn’t been very productive for several years now, and that’s not just Reid’s doing. We’re with Mathieu on this one.