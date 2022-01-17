Andy Reid has perfect analogy for Super Bowl pursuit

Andy Reid is at his best when he’s bringing food into the conversation, and he did so again on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach was asked about the mindset of pursuing a Super Bowl title now that he has won one before. Reid responded by likening Super Bowl championships to pieces of chocolate cake: why stop at one when there’s more for the taking?

Asked how winning SB informs how sees it all now, Andy put it in terms we can all understand: “If you like chocolate cake, and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that, too. Not much is going to stop you." https://t.co/ZNniA5BqVI — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 17, 2022

That’s a pretty classic Reid quote. The best part is it does make total sense, even if you’re not involved in football. The beauty is in the simplicity.

Reid’s Chiefs are among the favorites to land that coveted Super Bowl title, and they looked up to the challenge in dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Based on this quote, Reid has already broken his New Year’s resolution, so it would be quite the celebration if Kansas City can accomplish the feat.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports