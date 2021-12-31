Andy Reid has hilarious take on his New Year’s resolution

It’s no secret that Andy Reid is a big fan of a good postgame meal. The Kansas City Chiefs coach is also realistic about what he’s capable of accomplishing.

Reid fielded a question Friday about his New Year’s resolution for 2022. He gave an honest accounting of his goal, and an even more honest assessment of how likely he was to achieve it.

Asked today if he has a New Year’s resolution, Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid answered, “I was going to say eat less, but then I’d feel like Pinocchio.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2021

Most people struggle to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions. Reid is clearly one of them, but at least he goes into it knowing as much. There’s no way a guy who said this after winning a Super Bowl could really change his habits at this point, after all.

At least Reid had an answer to the question. Not every coach is going to be as willing to answer.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports