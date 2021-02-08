Andy Reid offers update about son Britt’s crash

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, who is Andy Reid’s son, did not travel with the team for the Super Bowl following a car crash he was involved in last week. On Monday, Andy shared some more thoughts about the situation.

Andy Reid said he has had an opportunity to speak with Britt, who underwent surgery following the accident. The head coach also expressed concern for the 5-year-old child who was seriously injured in the crash.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to him (Britt). Yeah, I have. My heart goes out to the young lady,” Andy said, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “I’m also a dad, so I get that so I have concerns obviously on both sides. Britt did have surgery; he’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

Britt’s vehicle was on an entrance ramp in Kansas City on Thursday night when he struck two cars. The 35-year-old is under criminal investigation for driver impairment after he admitted to police that he had two or three drinks and was on prescription medication.

A 5-year-old has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old was hospitalized with non-critical injuries following the crash. Britt was hospitalized with an undisclosed condition. You can read more details here.

Andy Reid was asked if Britt’s situation was a distraction in the Chiefs’ blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said he did not feel it had any impact on the game.