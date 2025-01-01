Anthony Richardson makes troubling revelation about his back injury

Anthony Richardson sat out in Week 17 in part because of a back injury, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback has shared some troubling details about the ailment.

Richardson told reporters on Wednesday that he was barely able to walk last week. The former first-round pick said he has been dealing with back issues since he was in 8th grade but that his pain has never been as significant as it was recently.

“It’s just dealing with my back, just lower back stuff. Last week was tough. I couldn’t even stand up on Tuesday,” Richardson said. “I could barely even walk, you know, crawling around the house, but I’m standing now. If I can do everything in my power to get on the field, I’m gonna do so. That was my mindset last week as well, but I could barely move.”

Richardson said tests have revealed that he has an issue with a disc in his back. He admitted the problems “might be chronic” but does not think he will have to undergo surgery.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson said he “couldn’t even stand up” last week due to severe back spasms. He said he’s had back issues since eighth grade and got an MRI that revealed a “disc thing.” He said his back issues “might be chronic,” but he doesn’t think he’ll need surgery. pic.twitter.com/Wf6zN6x4ux — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 1, 2025

While the Colts have not made any official decision, the hope is that Richardson will be able to play in Sunday’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson has had a tough second NFL season with 1,814 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 499 yards and 6 touchdowns. The 22-year-old was benched earlier in the season for Joe Flacco but eventually got his job back.

Richardson’s style of play has already resulted in multiple significant injuries since the Colts drafted him. The back issue is apparently something he has dealt with for quite some time, however.