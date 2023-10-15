 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 15, 2023

Anthony Richardson considering major decision about shoulder injury

October 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Colts QB Anthony Richardson fixing his headband

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) fixes his head band Saturday, July 29, 2023, during Colts Training Back Together Weekend at Grand Park in Westfield. Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar/ USA TODAY NETWORK

Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week, meaning the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will be sidelined for at least four weeks. It is also possible that he will not play again this season.

Richardson could undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Richardson and the Colts have sought several medical opinions, and some doctors feel the rookie’s best option is to have surgery to repair his damaged AC joint.

Sources told Rapoport that Richardson’s labrum is not torn and his ligaments were in better shape than expected. Still, it sounds unlikely that he will be ready to play in a month.

Richardson landed hard on his right shoulder when he was tackled on a designed run play in the first half of the Colts’ 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans. Gardner Minshew took over and will be Indy’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The injury was one of several that Richardson has suffered this season. He has shown flashes of serious playmaking ability, but the former Florida star needs to work on protecting himself.

The Colts are 3-2 heading into their Week 6 date with Jacksonville Jaguars.

Article Tags

Anthony RichardsonIndianapolis Colts
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus