Anthony Richardson considering major decision about shoulder injury

Anthony Richardson was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week, meaning the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will be sidelined for at least four weeks. It is also possible that he will not play again this season.

Richardson could undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Richardson and the Colts have sought several medical opinions, and some doctors feel the rookie’s best option is to have surgery to repair his damaged AC joint.

Sources told Rapoport that Richardson’s labrum is not torn and his ligaments were in better shape than expected. Still, it sounds unlikely that he will be ready to play in a month.

Richardson landed hard on his right shoulder when he was tackled on a designed run play in the first half of the Colts’ 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans. Gardner Minshew took over and will be Indy’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The injury was one of several that Richardson has suffered this season. He has shown flashes of serious playmaking ability, but the former Florida star needs to work on protecting himself.

The Colts are 3-2 heading into their Week 6 date with Jacksonville Jaguars.