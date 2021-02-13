Antoine Winfield fined for mocking Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield will be paying for his triumphant moment at the end of Super Bowl LV.

Winfield was fined $7,815 for his wave at Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill late in the game (watch here).

Flashing Hill’s trademark peace sign at him was definitely a taunt, and Winfield probably expected the fine. He also probably won’t regret it, as Hill had taunted him the same way earlier in the season. Winfield picked quite the time to get revenge.

The rookie defensive back had 94 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception in 2020. He is definitely making a name for himself, and not just because of moves like this.