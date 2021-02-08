Antoine Winfield taunts Tyreek Hill in revenge move

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield got a bit caught up in the moment after his team essentially clinched Super Bowl LV.

Winfield broke up a pass intended for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill late in the fourth quarter of the game, forcing a turnover on downs and essentially wrapping up the win for the Buccaneers. Winfield responded by flashing Hill’s trademark “peace” symbol directly in his face.

Antoine Winfield Jr. taunts Tyreek pic.twitter.com/KdToMizPjq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Winfield was given a taunting penalty on the play, though it didn’t negate the turnover on downs. Ultimately, it hardly cost the Buccaneers anything.

Hill has used the signal in the past against other teams, and he flashed it at Winfield during their meeting earlier this season. Clearly, the rookie defensive back did not forget. He may get a fine for it, but he probably won’t care.

