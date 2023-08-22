Antonio Brown in legal trouble over latest missed child support payment

Antonio Brown has once again failed to make a child support payment, and a judge in Florida has ordered police to arrest the former NFL star if he does not pay up.

According to Miami-Dade court documents that were obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered that Brown be arrested after it was determined that the 35-year-old failed to make a $15,000 child support payment to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson. The documents state that Brown can have the arrest order purged if he pays the $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 in attorney fees.

The missed payment was at least the second this year for Brown. Back in April, a judge ordered that Brown be taken into custody after he missed a different $30,000 payment to Jackson. Brown paid the money before being arrested.

Brown and Jackson have a daughter together from when they dated early in Brown’s NFL career.

Brown, who made seven Pro Bowls while playing in the NFL from 2010-2021, has a long history of not fulfilling his financial obligations. He has been sued multiple times over alleged unpaid debts, and the most recent lawsuit was a massive one.