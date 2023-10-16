Antonio Brown arrested over alleged child support issue

A Florida judge back in August ordered police to arrest Antonio Brown over unpaid child support, and the former NFL star apparently never sent the money.

Brown was arrested in Broward County on Sunday night, according to Amanda Batchelor of Local 10 News. He has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

The arrest report states that Brown was arrested outside of his home in Dania Beach, Fla., after he got into a taxi. A warrant had been filed by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Wiltrice Jackson, who gave birth to Brown’s daughter Antanyiah in 2008, told TMZ recently that Brown owed her nearly $31,000 and had been refusing to pay. Jackson said she wanted the 35-year-old to be arrested.

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson told TMZ. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Back in April, a judge ordered that Brown be taken into custody after he missed a different $30,000 payment to Jackson. Brown paid the money before being arrested.

Brown, who made seven Pro Bowls while playing in the NFL from 2010-2021, has a long history of not fulfilling his financial obligations. He has been sued multiple times over alleged unpaid debts, and the most recent lawsuit was a massive one.