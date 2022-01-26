Antonio Brown doubling down on push to join 1 particular NFL team

Antonio Brown still has one eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking shots at them every chance he gets. But his other eye is on a different NFL team.

The controversial wide receiver took to social media this week to post pictures of himself in a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

This the latest part of Brown’s push to join Baltimore. Earlier this week, he said in a podcast interview that Ravens star Lamar Jackson is the one NFL QB he wants to play with next. Jackson even reacted to Brown’s comments.

Jackson’s two favorite targets are tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2021, has also had his moments. But beyond that, no other Raven even hit 400 receiving yards this season. Brown got 545 in seven games.

The seven-time Pro Bowler Brown comes with baggage, to say the absolute least. But he still has more than enough pure football talent to make another NFL roster. The Ravens also had reported interest in Brown not long ago.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reacts before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Investors Group Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports