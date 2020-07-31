 Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Brown could be pursued by these two teams

July 31, 2020
by Grey Papke

Now that Antonio Brown knows where he stands with the NFL, teams may start to really consider signing him.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, two teams — the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks — remain worth watching as potential suitors for Brown.

Both franchises have been consistently linked to Brown before. The Ravens’ MVP quarterback has made no secret of his hope that the team signs Brown, and the two have even worked out together over the offseason.

Other reports indicate that it’s the Seahawks that Brown would prefer to go to. He hasn’t received anything concrete from them or any other team, but now that the NFL has handed down an 8-game suspension, that might change. The interest in him certainly doesn’t appear to have waned.

