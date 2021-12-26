Antonio Brown has chance to cash in on huge incentives with Bucs

Antonio Brown returned from his three-game suspension this week, and he will have a chance to immediately step into a huge role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran wide receiver will also have an opportunity to cash some big checks.

Brown has $1 million worth of incentives in his contract that will be very attainable over the final three games of the season. He will earn $333,333 each if he hits certain marks in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Brown needs 21 more catches, 382 more receiving yards and two more touchdowns to hit each incentive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chris Godwin is out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL in Week 15. Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the same game and will not play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brown should draw plenty of targets from Tom Brady given the circumstances.

Brown was suspended three games after the NFL determined that he misrepresented his COVID vaccination status. The investigation was seemingly launched after Brown’s former personal chef said A.B. purchased a fake vaccination card prior to the season and turned it into the Bucs.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown would be welcomed back to the team even before Tampa Bay’s top two receivers went down. They now need the former Pro Bowler more than they ever anticipated they would.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports