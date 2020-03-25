Antonio Brown makes it clear he would love to sign with Bucs

Antonio Brown is still hoping an NFL team will give him another chance despite his seemingly endless stream of off-field issues, and the wide receiver is not trying to hide the fact that he would love to catch passes from Tom Brady again.

Brown answered some questions from his Instagram followers on Wednesday, and one person asked him if he is going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown’s one-word answer was “expeditiously.”

Brown would almost certainly sign with the Bucs if they wanted him, but all indications have been that Bruce Arians has no interest in adding him to the mix. Arians and Brown worked together when Arians was the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Arians referred to A.B. as a “diva” last year and said Brown is no longer the same person the Steelers drafted, and Brown blasted Arians in response.

The NFL has yet to announce disciplinary action for Brown after investigating sexual misconduct claims against him by two different women. Since those allegations came to light, Brown was charged with burglary with battery after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver. Brown also streamed a live video on Instagram that showed him berating police officers in front of his children.

After all that and with a suspension likely looming, Brown’s chances of signing with any NFL team are slim.