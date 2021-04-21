Antonio Brown could still face NFL discipline over sexual assault allegation

While legal proceedings relating to a sexual assault allegation against Antonio Brown are over, he could still face further punishment from the NFL.

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy applies to players even when they are not ultimately charged or facing legal jeopardy. In other words, the league can continue to investigate Brown even though Britney Taylor’s case against him was settled on Wednesday.

An NFL spokesperson told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk the case “remains under review” by the league. That review commenced in 2019, when the sexual assault lawsuit was originally filed against Brown.

Brown served an eight-game suspension last year under the same policy. However, that related to several other off-field issues. At the time, the investigation into Taylor’s allegations was left open, with the possibility of further punishment depending on that outcome. Now that the two sides have settled, the NFL should be able to progress toward a resolution there.