Antonio Brown savagely trolls Tom Brady again

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a bad start this season, and no one seems to be enjoying it more than Antonio Brown.

The Bucs were 13-point favorites heading into their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but they barely even competed. Brady went 32/49 for 290 yards and no touchdowns in the 21-3 blowout loss. Brown trolled his former teammate on Twitter by sharing a hilarious photoshopped picture that went viral.

The original photo was from when Brown stripped off his uniform in the middle of a game last year and left the field (video here). That was his last game with the Bucs, and he has not played in the NFL since.

Brown also took aim at Brady and the Bucs with an immature tweet:

Tampon Bay Tom Booty ya dig — AB (@AB84) October 23, 2022

Proving that no topic is off-limits, Brown then shared another photoshopped image on his Snapchat story. This one depicted Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen with her arms around AB.

No way Antonio Brown put this on his Snapchat story 😭 pic.twitter.com/Rry6SVfb7a — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) October 23, 2022

Brown loves pressing buttons, which is what he has been trying to do with Brady this season. Brady and Gisele are reportedly going through a divorce that does not seem all that civil. This is not the first time Brown has subtly made reference to that on social media.

Brady probably is not paying much attention to Brown these days, but it has to sting that he tried to help the receiver revive his career and has now become the punchline of Brown’s cheap jokes.

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season with their loss to Carolina. They have a tough home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.