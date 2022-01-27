Antonio Brown sends retirement message to Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown has had plenty to say about Ben Roethlisberger in the past, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had nothing but good things to say about his former quarterback on Thursday.

Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement Thursday, prompting Brown to send a message to the quarterback on social media. Brown congratulated Roethlisberger on his career, called him a “legend,” and dubbed the two of them the “best tandem in the NFL.”

A couple years ago, Brown had few nice things to say about his former quarterback in Pittsburgh. That has changed recently, and Roethlisberger even got a public apology from Brown for some of those remarks. The good feelings clearly have not dissipated.

All that warmth toward Roethlisberger does not change the fact that Brown wants to play for Pittsburgh’s rival these days. Still, it’s nice to see this hatchet more or less buried.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports