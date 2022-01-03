Antonio Brown shares Instagram message after quitting on Bucs

Antonio Brown walked out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and likely ended his NFL career, but the star wide receiver seems to be maintaining a positive attitude.

Brown shared a brief message on Instagram shortly after Tampa Bay came from behind to beat the New York Jets. He posted a photo of himself in a Bucs uniform, and part of the caption said, “Thanks for the opportunity.”

If Brown is actually thankful for the opportunity the Bucs gave him, that certainly isn’t the way to show it. He embarrassed himself, head coach Bruce Arians, his team and the entire franchise with his circus act on Sunday.

Brown took off his equipment and some of his clothes during the third quarter and threw them into the crowd at MetLife Stadium. He then jogged off the field shirtless, waving goodbye to the fans along the way. You can see the video here.

Arians said after the game that Brown is no longer with the Buccaneers. It’s unclear what set Brown off, but one report provided a reason for why he stormed off.

The Bucs signed Brown last season despite his numerous off-field issues, largely because Tom Brady pushed for it. The 33-year-old was then welcomed back to the team recently even after serving a suspension for turning in a fake COVID vaccine card. Brady, who has long been a huge Brown supporter, shared his thoughts on Brown quitting after the game.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports