Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo

Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess.

Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo, but the woman’s was. The photo was eventually deleted, but not before it went viral. Snapchat later suspended Brown’s account.

On Wednesday, Brown took to Twitter to claim his Snapchat account was hacked.

My snap chat page has been Hacked

Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap — AB (@AB84) January 18, 2023

“My snap chat page has been Hacked Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap,” Brown wrote.

The woman in the photo was Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of Brown’s children. She ripped Brown with a statement on social media.

It is unclear when the photo was taken. Kyriss is the same woman who called police back in November to report that her and Brown got into a domestic dispute at their home in Tampa, Fla. Brown wound up being charged with domestic battery after he allegedly threw a shoe at Kyriss. He did not cooperate when police came to serve him a warrant.

The charges against Brown were later dismissed after Kyriss recanted her allegations and asked law enforcement officials to let her and Brown handle the matter privately.

This is not the first time Brown has created drama with something he shared on Snapchat. He also found ways to disrespect Tom Brady using the app not too long ago. That is one of the many reasons it is hard to believe Brown’s account was actually hacked.