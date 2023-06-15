 Skip to main content
Antonio Brown’s team kicked out of National Arena League

June 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Antonio Brown with a smile

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown purchased an ownership stake in a National Arena League football team earlier this year, and it would be an understatement to say things did not go well.

The NAL announced on Thursday that Brown’s team, the Albany Empire, has been kicked out of the league. The decision was made by members in good standing as a result of “the Empire’s failure to pay their league mandated and overdue assessments.”

Each team in the NAL is responsible for 1/7th of the league’s operating budget, and payments are due monthly. Thursday’s press release stated that Brown paid the Empire’s April assessment but did not make the team’s May 15th payment. The April payment was “challenged” and credited back to Brown, who owns 95 percent of the team.

Brown was also recently fined $1,000 for conduct detrimental to the NAL. He indicated that he did not plan to pay that fine or the Empire’s latest assessment. Brown spoke with reporters on the field Wednesday night and went on an incoherent rant about paying his own salary.

You have to wonder why the National Arena League thought it would be a good idea to let Brown own a team. The former NFL star is a total loose cannon, and one recurring issue he has had is failing to pay his debts. Brown’s inability to properly manage the finances of a sports organization is possibly the least surprising news of the year.

