Antonio Brown trolls Bucs with meme after playoff loss

Count Antonio Brown among those who seemed pretty pleased that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.

Brown posted a meme on Twitter Sunday celebrating Tampa Bay’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The image was of Brown in the end zone during his infamous meltdown against the Jets.

Brown’s photo was edited to show him holding a sign that read “Bucs Eliminated.”

This is a pretty clear shot at the Buccaneers, who released Brown after the aforementioned meltdown earlier in January. The two sides have since gone back-and-forth publicly over what led to the incident.

Brown may well be making the point that the Buccaneers would not have lost had Brown been on the team. That, of course, is quite debatable, though Tampa Bay did wind up quite shorthanded at wide receiver by the end of the game.

There is definitely no love lost between Brown and the Buccaneers. Brown will probably keep taking shots at the team as long as he has reason to.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports