Antonio Pierce ripped for bizarre field goal decision

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was roasted for a bizarre move he made late in his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The Raiders were trailing the Chiefs 19-17 with 2:21 to go in the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Facing a 4th and 11 from the Chiefs’ 40-yard line, Pierce initially sent out the punt team, banking on his defense to hold the Chiefs with all three timeouts left. Also factoring into the decision was the fact that Raiders kicker Anders Carlson had already missed two kicks on the day, one from 56 yards and another from 55.

However, Pierce then seemed to go back on his initial decision. He used one of the Raiders’ precious timeouts, then sent Carlson and the field goal team in to attempt a go-ahead kick from 58 yards away. The kick was missed badly, and replays showed Carlson actually kicked the ground by accident before making contact with the football.

Pierce essentially wasted a timeout in order to attempt a low-percentage field goal that did not work. Many on social media began comparing him unfavorably with fired Bears coach Matt Eberflus after Chicago’s disastrous final drive one day earlier.

Pierce’s gaffe did not wind up costing the Raiders the game, but it certainly did not help. He did not exactly project much confidence into his team before this one, and this certainly will not help, either.