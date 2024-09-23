 Skip to main content
Antonio Pierce addresses whether Raiders will make a QB change

September 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Antonio Pierce coaching the Raiders

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sidelines against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders played both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell in their surprising loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Is that a prelude to a quarterback change for Week 4? That’s what reporters are wondering.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that he made the quarterback change in Week 3 to try giving his offense a spark. He also told reporters that a QB change from Minshew to O’Connell is being considered.

The Raiders are 1-2 and host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Minshew has started all three games and has passed for 747 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. O’Connell passed for 82 yards and a touchdown after replacing Minshew on Sunday.

This appears to be a transition year for the Raiders, who are weak at quarterback. It’s probably going to be a long season for their offense, with both QBs seeing starts.

It’s probably painful seeing Derek Carr play pretty well for the Saints while the Raiders are considering Minshew or O’Connell.

