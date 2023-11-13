Arik Armstead accuses Jaguars’ Brandon Scherff of ‘dirty play’

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead suffered an injury during Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he is not pleased with how it happened.

Armstead briefly left the game in the first quarter following a play in which he was tripped by Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff. The 49ers star later returned, but he said the injury “messed up my day.” He also told reporters it was the result of a “dirty play” from Scherff.

“He tripped me, kicked me in my knee and kind of messed up my day,” Armstead said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I didn’t know what happened. I have a lot of respect for him, but tripping me, kicking me in my knee, [I] could have got seriously hurt. It was just a dirty play.”

If you look closely at the left side of San Francisco’s defensive front in the video below, you will see Scherff stick his left leg out and trip Armstead as Armstead was trying to make a spin move toward Trevor Lawrence. The officials missed the trip.

Thought Trevor could've thrown this speed out to Ridley, but SF's corners were sitting on those the whole game. Their gameplan was very similar to how they played Dallas this year pic.twitter.com/bKJGV3t9BA — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 13, 2023

Armstead finished with 3 tackles and a half-sack in the 49ers’ 34-3 win. He said he will probably be sore for a while but expects to be fine.

Now that Armstead called attention to the trip, it would not be a surprise if Scherff hears from the NFL.