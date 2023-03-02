Another NFL team open to trading their top-5 draft pick?

The Chicago Bears are open for business when it comes to trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Another team set to pick in the top five reportedly is open to a trade as well.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Thursday from the NFL Scouting Combine that the Arizona Cardinals are open to trading the No. 3 overall pick.

The thinking is that the Cardinals already have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, so if someone wants to jump in to their spot to take a quarterback, Arizona would be willing to move back.

Despite their willingness to make a deal, the Cardinals do not need to trade the pick.

Say Chicago trades their pick to a team that selects a quarterback at No. 1, and then the Texans take a QB at No. 2, Arizona would have their pick of the best non-QB in the draft. That’s a pretty sweet spot.

The Cardinals are entering a rebuilding year. Murray is recovering from a torn ACL and might not be ready to start the season. The team also is looking to trade receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

They would control the rights to any player they choose at No. 3 for five years, which could coincide with the end of a rebuilding process.