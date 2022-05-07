Arrest warrant issued for former Pro Bowl safety

Earl Thomas’ comeback attempt may have hit a skid.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas on April 27, the Austin American-Statesman reported on Friday.

Thomas has been charged with a third-degree felony for “allegedly violating the protective order order two or more times within 12 months.”

Thomas committed the violation by allegedly sending threatening messages to the mother of his children. The American-Statesman shared some details about the messages.

Thomas, 33, was a big part of the “Legion of Boom” defense for the Seattle Seahawks. He won a Super Bowl and made seven Pro Bowls with Seattle. He last played in the NFL with the Ravens in 2019. The Ravens cut Thomas in 2020 for fighting with teammates.

Thomas and his wife Nina are in the process of getting divorced. They became estranged after a publicized incident in which she pointed a gun at Thomas’ head. We learned in Jan. 2021 that Nina obtained a restraining order against Earl following multiple drunken incidents.

Now, Nina is accusing Earl of more problematic behavior. This comes at a time when Thomas was seeking a return to the NFL.