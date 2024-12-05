Report: Arthur Smith a ‘dark horse candidate’ for 1 NFL head coach job

Arthur Smith has enjoyed success in his first season as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he has now been linked to at least one head coach vacancy.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini discussed the New York Jets’ search for a new head coach during the latest episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast, which was released on Wednesday. The reporter mentioned Smith as a “dark horse candidate” for the job.

According to Cimini, the Jets wanted to hire Smith last offseason as an offensive assistant. Smith wound up taking the OC job with the Steelers, but Cimini says there is some familiarity between Smith and New York’s brass.

“He has done a great job this year with Russell Wilson. I know, I get it, he was with Atlanta for three years and Smith was the definition of mediocre. He was 7-10 in all three seasons with the Falcons but he does have head coaching experience. He is an offensive guy and he’s an interesting name. Clearly, this ownership is familiar with him. I’m not saying he is a frontrunner but he’s just an interesting name.”

Well, that's a name I didn't have on my bingo card… ESPN's Rich Cimini listed #Steelers OC Arthur Smith as a "dark horse candidate" for the #Jets HC gig this offseason. "Another name to watch, he is kind of a dark horse candidate, Arthur Smith currently the Steelers offensive… pic.twitter.com/r4eSIFLYLI — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 4, 2024

As Cimini mentioned, Smith was fired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons after going 7-10 three seasons in a row. That resulted in his reputation taking a hit, but he has done a great job of navigating a difficult situation in Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have scored 24.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. Russell Wilson has won five of his six starts and played well under Smith. Justin Fields also looked better than expected when he began the season as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback while Wilson recovered from an injury.

Smith, 42, would be the definition of a boring hire for the Jets or any other team. There has also been talk of him drawing interest as a head coach at the collegiate level, however, so he may have some opportunities to consider when the season ends.