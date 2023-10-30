Arthur Smith has telling quote about Falcons’ QB situation

The Atlanta Falcons may have a quarterback controversy on their hands after Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, and coach Arthur Smith did nothing to push back on that notion on Monday.

The Falcons benched starter Desmond Ridder at halftime of Sunday’s game, replacing him with veteran backup Taylor Heinicke. Ridder had gone through concussion protocol, but he was cleared to return and did not. The Falcons still lost the game, but Heinicke significantly out-performed Ridder in a 28-23 defeat.

On Monday, Smith was asked whether Ridder would remain the starter if he was healthy, and the coach’s non-answer may prove quite telling.

Arthur Smith was asked today if Desmond Ridder is healthy does he start this week?



“I gotta see where he’s at. That’s the best I can give you. I got to see where he’s at. Got to see if that’s the best thing for this team this week. Obviously, it’s not something I’m concerned… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 30, 2023

“I gotta see where he’s at. That’s the best I can give you. I got to see where he’s at,” Smith said. “Got to see if that’s the best thing for this team this week. Obviously, it’s not something I’m concerned long-term, he’s done a lot of good things. But we gotta go find a way to go win this game. If it’s Taylor that’s what we’ll do.”

When a coach is unwilling to publicly commit to his starting quarterback, that is usually a signal that a change is coming. Ridder has not exactly locked down the job, as he has more turnovers than he has touchdowns on the season.

Heinicke is not a long-term answer, and Ridder is not looking like he will fill that role either. Perhaps the Falcons should have been more aggressive about pursuing another quarterback during the offseason.