Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Attorney Tony Buzbee claims to have been Cal McNair’s neighbor

March 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Deshaun Watson

A sexual assault lawsuit was brought against Deshaun Watson this week, and many are questioning whether the attorney in the case has a direct link to the Houston Texans.

Tony Buzbee revealed in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday that he and an alleged victim have filed a lawsuit against Watson. Buzbee’s client reportedly claims Watson was getting a massage from a woman who says “Watson went too far.” After Buzbee went public about the suit, it was discovered that he once claimed to be the neighbor of Texans owner Cal McNair.

When Johnny Manziel was coming out of college at Texas A&M, Buzbee paid for several billboards in the Houston area urging the Texans to draft the quarterback. Buzbee recently posted on Instagram reminiscing about the billboards. He referred to McNair as “my neighbor” in the post.

That connection will almost certainly be of interest to Watson and his legal representatives. Watson has already issued a response to the lawsuit, but he did not go into detail about the allegations. You can see his response here.

Of course, there are now questions about whether the Texans are behind the lawsuit. We can’t see how that would benefit them, however. Watson is seeking a trade, and a sexual assault scandal could negatively impact his market.

