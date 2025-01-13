Baker Mayfield won fans over with his angry run in Wild Card game

Fans were buzzing after Baker Mayfield unleashed his angry side Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Wild Card game against the Washington Commanders.

The Buccaneers trailed the Commanders 10-3 with just over a minute left in the first half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Mayfield knew he needed a first down with his team facing 3rd-and-9 at their own 27.

Mayfield initially dropped back into the pocket. But when none of his receivers got open, the former Pro Bowler did it all himself. Mayfield scrambled and was met by three Commanders defenders near the first down marker. Somehow, Mayfield bulldozed his way for a first down and much more.

The play looks even better in slow motion once you realize that the man Mayfield steamrolled was 6-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The Buccaneers ended up scoring a touchdown to tie the game a few plays later.

Fans angry over Mayfield’s Pro Bowl snub must have felt vindicated after watching his epic run. Mayfield won over several more supporters on X after putting his body in harm’s way for the 17-yard gain.

If I was a Buccaneer, and I witnessed that run by Baker Mayfield, I would be ready to run through a wall right now. — Corey Brackney (@CBrack25) January 13, 2025

Baker Mayfield just trucked Bobby Wagner. Had to run it back to see it again and believe it. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 13, 2025

Baker Mayfield just ran over Bobby Wagner. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 13, 2025

It’s not the first time that Mayfield has outmuscled an All-Pro defender. Given that Baker has done it multiple times this season, it probably won’t be the last.