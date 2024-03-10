Baker Mayfield contract details drop hint about his future

New details have emerged about Baker Mayfield’s new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offering some hints about his future.

Mayfield signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers that could be worth $100 million, but the financial breakdown makes clear what his job security is. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Mayfield’s 2024 salary is fully guaranteed, but only $10 million of his 2025 salary is. That essentially means the Buccaneers have a $10 million out after 2024 if Mayfield does not perform to their expectations.

Details on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield's three-year, $100 million contract … • $30M in '24, $30M in '25, $40M in '26.

• 2024 money fully guaranteed at signing.

• $10M for '25 fully guaranteed now.

• Another $10M for '25 vests next March.

• $5M in incentives each year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2024

There is upside for Mayfield. The deal basically functions as a one-year contract that turns into a two-year deal if he plays well enough to justify it. Other quarterbacks have taken similar contract structures in recent years.

Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns last season while leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs. Another season like that will certainly justify the second year of his deal.