Baker Mayfield trolls Daniel Jones over his infamous stumble

It’s been almost two months since Daniel Jones infamously tripped himself on what looked like a clear touchdown run, but the New York Giants quarterback is still taking heat for it.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn’t help but take a playful shot at Jones on Wednesday ahead of Sunday night’s game between the two teams. While praising Jones’ running ability, Mayfield snuck in a line about the Giants quarterback’s stumble.

“When he wants to tuck it and run, he can move,” Mayfield said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “Now, I don’t know about the finishing part, when he tripped up at the 5-yard line. But he can move.”

Mayfield isn’t the first NFL quarterback to have a bit of fun at Jones’ expense over that play. That said, judging from quotes like these, Jones is capable of laughing at himself. Don’t expect him to be bothered by this.