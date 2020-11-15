Daniel Jones has funny quote about his long touchdown run

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to show quality speed and athleticism on the field. It’s obvious the young quarterback is very focused on one thing, though, and that’s staying on his feet.

Jones broke off a 34-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s a clear improvement from last time he faced the Eagles, when he hilariously tumbled on his way to the end zone on what looked like a straightforward touchdown run.

Jones hasn’t forgotten that mishap, judging from his quote after Sunday’s victory.

“I tried to stay on my feet that time,” Jones joked, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Jones succeeded and then some. It’s a reminder that he is, in fact, one of the faster quarterbacks in the league. All he had to do was keep his coordination. This time, he managed it, much to his relief.