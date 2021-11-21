Baker Mayfield had telling reaction to win over Lions

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but that did not appear to be enough to satisfy Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday, going 15-for-29 for just 176 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. One of the interceptions, a major overthrow of Jarvis Landry, was particularly ugly.

Baker Mayfield with the top 5 worst INT of the year pic.twitter.com/XhG1eVWxi5 — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 21, 2021

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Mayfield was the first player off the field following Cleveland’s 13-10 win. He didn’t acknowledge any teammates, opponents, or fans, and simply went down the tunnel to the locker room looking angry. Most notably, he declined to speak to the media for the first time in his NFL career.

One thing we know for sure is that Mayfield is playing hurt. The quarterback hurt his knee last week, and is also battling a bruised heel and a left shoulder injury. That may have something to do with the poor performances.

However, there’s more at play here. Mayfield has been vocal about the Browns being Super Bowl contenders, but they’re just 6-5 after an unconvincing three-point home win over the NFL’s worst team. Mayfield is also struggling in a year that was supposed to see him clinch a new long-term contract. That all might be on his mind at this point.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports