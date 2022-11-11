Baker Mayfield went a little crazy in postgame celebration

Baker Mayfield did not return to a starting role with the Carolina Panthers after he recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 5, but the former first overall pick has remained very supportive of his teammates. He may have even been a little too supportive on Thursday night.

Mayfield went a bit crazy while congratulating his teammates as they came off the field following Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He delivered some aggressive headbutts while he was not even wearing a helmet. Check it out:

That had to leave a mark. You could tell some Panthers players did not see that coming.

You have to give Mayfield credit for trying to be a great teammate, even if he did have a concerning way of showing it. The quarterback lost his job to PJ Tucker while he was injured and still has not gotten it back. There were some rumblings prior to the trade deadline that he might be dealt, and Mayfield did a great job of handling that as well.