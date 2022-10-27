Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers

Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday.

Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the Panthers with his starting job looking to be in serious doubt. The quarterback said he wanted to be with the Panthers and had no interest in leaving.

Baker Mayfield on if he would be open to being traded, said: “I want to be here.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 27, 2022

Of course, the decision is not purely up to Mayfield. If the Panthers see fit to move him, they will. There just is not much clarity regarding where he would go even if they wanted to.

Even so, Mayfield’s future with Carolina looks fairly bleak. Interim coach Steve Wilks does not appear to be a fan, and the team has P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold as alternatives.