 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 27, 2022

Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers

October 27, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Baker Mayfield with a hat on

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) exits the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday.

Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the Panthers with his starting job looking to be in serious doubt. The quarterback said he wanted to be with the Panthers and had no interest in leaving.

Of course, the decision is not purely up to Mayfield. If the Panthers see fit to move him, they will. There just is not much clarity regarding where he would go even if they wanted to.

Even so, Mayfield’s future with Carolina looks fairly bleak. Interim coach Steve Wilks does not appear to be a fan, and the team has P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold as alternatives.

Article Tags

Baker MayfieldCarolina Panthers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus