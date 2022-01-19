Baker Mayfield makes big prediction after shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sounded a confident note Wednesday in a video message he recorded after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Mayfield underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder on Wednesday, and sent a video message on social media afterward. With his shoulder in a sling, Mayfield sounded determined to get back to his best, suggesting that the injury had prevented him from being his “true self” in the 2021 season.

Thanks to Dr. Limpisvasti and his team for performing a successful surgery. This is only going to be a minor bump in the road.. excited to get healthy and back to my normal self. Thank y’all and God Bless. pic.twitter.com/cRVdkB6t9d — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 19, 2022

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self,” Mayfield said. “This past year hasn’t been pretty easy. … This is not the end of my story. It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember, one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try and take advantage of.”

Mayfield’s confidence certainly has not been dented despite the injury and a mediocre season. All of that has come amid reports about tension with head coach Kevin Stefanski, which the quarterback has firmly pushed back on.

The 26-year-old is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he threw for a career-low 17 touchdowns last season. The injury may have had something to do with that, so health is paramount with his long-term future with Cleveland at stake in 2022.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports