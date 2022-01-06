Report: Baker Mayfield has issues with Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns were a mess on offense for most of the season, and that has apparently contributed to growing frustration behind the scenes.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been frustrated with head coach Kevin Stefanski for much of the season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Mayfield’s issues reportedly have to do with Stefanski’s playcalling, and a feeling that the head coach failed to play to the quarterback’s strengths.

The discord reportedly goes back to October, with Mayfield frustrated by the Browns’ run-heavy scheme. Mayfield apparently wanted to run more play-action bootleg plays as he did in 2020, but Stefanski was unyielding in his preferences. Mayfield became frustrated enough that at times, the quarterback wanted offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt calling plays instead of Stefanski. Mayfield was also publicly critical of Stefanski’s playcalling, calling the offense “too conservative” after the team’s Week 14 win over Baltimore.

Mayfield also questioned his coaches following the Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh.

Baker, asked if he believes he was put in positions to succeed this season: “Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there’s positions that we as an offense could’ve been put in that would’ve been better? Absolutely…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/Jd1v59Stir — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 4, 2022

Mayfield hinted at internal issues earlier in the season, and it was reported at the time that there was a disconnect between the quarterback and head coach. The situation appears to have only grown worse since then.

Any conflict with the organization comes at an awkward time for Mayfield. The quarterback is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and he has not been willing to give the Browns a discount.

Mayfield played through a significant left shoulder injury during the season, among other issues. He will not play in Week 18 in order to undergo surgery.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports