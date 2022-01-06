Baker Mayfield blasts Browns reporter over trade request talk

Baker Mayfield had an animated response on Thursday to a report that he may request a trade this offseason.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on Wednesday that Mayfield may ask the Cleveland Browns to trade him if he “doesn’t get assurances that things will change next season.” Cabot was told by sources that Mayfield has been unhappy with the playcalling and does not feel head coach Kevin Stefanski has put him in the best position to succeed.

Mayfield ripped Cabot on Twitter Thursday. He called the story “clickbait” and said Cabot and other members of the Cleveland media are “drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts.”

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

According to Cabot, Mayfield expressed as far back as October that he felt the Browns had become too run-heavy. He was supposedly frustrated enough at times that he wanted Stefanski to hand over playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

There is likely truth behind the report. Mayfield himself hinted earlier in the season that there have been internal issues with the Browns.

Cleveland’s offense struggled all year. Mayfield threw for just 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, though he played through a significant shoulder injury. He will undergo surgery rather than playing in Week 18.

Mayfield has been openly frustrated with the media on numerous occasions since the Browns drafted him in 2018. He even walked out on a press conference once after a heated exchange with a reporter.

