Baker Mayfield had funny reaction to Browns’ playoff-clinching playcall

With the Cleveland Browns facing a 3rd and 2 to clinch a playoff spot, the team opted to put the ball in Baker Mayfield’s hands — just not in the way he expected.

Mayfield’s designed run on the play was enough to pick up the first down, with the aid of a key block by running back Kareem Hunt. That first down ensured a Browns win and a playoff spot for the first time since 2002.

After the game, Mayfield revealed his hilarious reaction when he learned that he was being asked to run the ball to clinch the game and the playoff bid.

“Case Keenum told me. I thought he was joking before I heard it from Kevin (Stefanski),” Mayfield said, via John Telich of Fox8 Cleveland. “And then Kareem made a real great block.”

If Mayfield was caught off guard, the Steelers might have been too. Given the circumstances, it was a remarkably gutsy playcall, especially when you remember how the Browns lost a week ago. Kudos to coach Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield for keeping their nerve and calling and executing the play.